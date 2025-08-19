On the night of the talks in Washington, Russia doubled the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: t.me/kpszsu)

On the night of August 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 270 drones and 10 missiles. The shelling resulted in four missiles and 40 drones hitting 16 locations, and the downing of downed drones (debris) in three locations, reported in the Air Force.

According to the military, since 20:00 on August 18, Russian troops have launched 270 drones of various types, five Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and five X-101 cruise missiles at Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the air defense has shot down/suppressed the enemy:

← 230 drones of various types;

← two Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

← four X-101 cruise missiles.

It should be noted that on the night of the talks, the US president Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, on August 16, Russia launched a missile at Ukraine iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 drones.

On the night of August 18, when the meeting president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Trump and European leaders, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four ballistic iskander-M missiles and 140 drones.

In particular, Russia has attacked in Zaporizhzhia ballistics, killed people with drones in a five-story building in Kharkivdestroyed a university building in Sumy, attacked the SOCAR oil depot for the second time near Odesa.