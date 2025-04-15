Pro-Russian Fico 'lacks information' on Russian strike on Sumy
Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime MinisterRobert Ficosays he condemns the killings but has "insufficient information" about the April 13 Russian strike on Sumy. The politician's words at a briefingare reported bypublic broadcaster TASR.

"I condemn the murders, I condemn all murders. I have always done so and will continue to do so, but now I do not have enough information to make any specific statements," the Slovak prime minister said.

As of the evening of April 14,reported35 victims of the Russian strike, including two children, and 129 wounded, including 17 children.

