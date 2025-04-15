Pro-Russian Fico 'lacks information' on Russian strike on Sumy

The politician said that because of this he could not "make any specific statements"

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime MinisterRobert Ficosays he condemns the killings but has "insufficient information" about the April 13 Russian strike on Sumy. The politician's words at a briefingare reported bypublic broadcaster TASR.

"I condemn the murders, I condemn all murders. I have always done so and will continue to do so, but now I do not have enough information to make any specific statements," the Slovak prime minister said.

As of the evening of April 14,reported35 victims of the Russian strike, including two children, and 129 wounded, including 17 children.

On the morning of April 13, 2025, the occupiers launched two missile strikes on Sumy – it wasthe second attackthat caused the loss of life. Zelenskyyreported that the first Russian missile hit one of the university buildings, the second exploded virtually over the street.

Intelligence learned that two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missileswere fired by Russian crews of the 112th and 448th missile brigades of the Russian Armed Forcesfrom the territories of Voronezh and Kursk regions, respectively.

On the evening of April 14, the occupiersagain attacked Sumy with ballistic missiles, but there were no casualties.