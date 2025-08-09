Pyongyang has also begun removing propaganda loudspeakers on the border with South Korea
North Korea has begun dismantling some of its loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border in response to similar actions by South Korea. This was reported by... reports The Independent, citing South Korean military officials.
Pyongyang has not officially commented on its decision to remove the propaganda equipment. The number of loudspeakers removed and the specific border locations from which they were taken are unknown.
On Monday, August 4th, South Korean military... unilaterally began removing their loudspeakers from the border. This happened as a result of a decision by the new South Korean President, Lee Myung-bak, who seeks to improve relations with Pyongyang.
Propaganda broadcasts from both sides ceased in June. From the South Korean side, loudspeakers broadcast South Korean pop songs, which are banned in North Korea.
In response, irritating sounds were broadcast, including animal howls and the beating of gongs, which residents of South Korean border regions complained about.
South Korea's previous conservative government resumed the daily loudspeaker broadcasts in June 2024 after a years-long hiatus in response to North Korea launching garbage-laden balloons toward the South.
- On May 26, the then-presidential candidate of South Korea stated that wants to restore the hotline with North Korea and intends to promote "mutual inter-Korean dialogue".
- June 11, the South Korean army suspended anti-Korean broadcasts via loudspeaker on the border with North Korea. June 13 North Korea has taken the same step.
- On July 28, North Korea officially... rejected Seoul's attempts to normalize relations after the election of a new president. North Korea stated that the countries have nothing to discuss.
- On August 1, Seoul allowed civilians to contact North Korean residents without restrictions, but to warn about it in advance.
