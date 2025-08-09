Pyongyang has also begun removing propaganda loudspeakers on the border with South Korea

Earlier, Seoul decided to dismantle its structures in order to de-escalate tensions

The border between North and South Korea (Photo: JEON HEON-KYUN/EPA)

North Korea has begun dismantling some of its loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border in response to similar actions by South Korea. This was reported by... reports The Independent, citing South Korean military officials.

Pyongyang has not officially commented on its decision to remove the propaganda equipment. The number of loudspeakers removed and the specific border locations from which they were taken are unknown.

On Monday, August 4th, South Korean military... unilaterally began removing their loudspeakers from the border. This happened as a result of a decision by the new South Korean President, Lee Myung-bak, who seeks to improve relations with Pyongyang.

Propaganda broadcasts from both sides ceased in June. From the South Korean side, loudspeakers broadcast South Korean pop songs, which are banned in North Korea.

In response, irritating sounds were broadcast, including animal howls and the beating of gongs, which residents of South Korean border regions complained about.

South Korea's previous conservative government resumed the daily loudspeaker broadcasts in June 2024 after a years-long hiatus in response to North Korea launching garbage-laden balloons toward the South.