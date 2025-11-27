Russians claim a new attack on Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery – video
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of November 27, the Russian city of Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara region was attacked by drones. According to the analysis of the Russian resource ASTRA, the target was an oil refinery.
Local authorities did not comment on the attack, but videos of explosions and flashes were posted on Samara's social media.
ASTRA claims that the "bright sunset" was directly on the territory of the refinery.
Rosaviatsiya reported the closure of an airport in the Samara region amid a drone attack.
Warning: the video contains profanity.
REFERENCEJSC Novokuibyshevsky Oil Refinery is a Russian refinery in the Samara region, part of the Rosneft group. The refinery's annual oil refining capacity is 8.8 million tons. In total, the company produces more than 20 types of commercial products and is one of the main producers of the highest grade fuel for jet engines of the Russian Army.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked this refinery, in particular in the night of October 19, after which the plant stopped primary processing of raw materials. Less than a month later, on the night of November 16, the another attack.
Drone attacks were also reported in the Penza region and Saratov.
- On the night of November 25, Ukraine successfully used its own weapons to strike Russia: Neptune cruise missiles and Bars drones. As a result of the attack on Taganrog, probably affected an experimental Russian A-60 airplane.
- Also, the Defense Forces hit the port Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory. According to preliminary data, the occupiers' landing ship was damaged.
- On the night of November 26, the Defense Forces struck vNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Russia, which manufactures parts for missiles and drones.
Comments (0)