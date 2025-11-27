Russians claim a new attack on Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery – video

Russia was attacked by drones again. In the Samara region, the target was probably an oil refinery, which has been repeatedly

Novokuibyshevsk refinery (Photo: Samara Observer)

On the night of November 27, the Russian city of Novokuibyshevsk in the Samara region was attacked by drones. According to the analysis of the Russian resource ASTRA, the target was an oil refinery.

Local authorities did not comment on the attack, but videos of explosions and flashes were posted on Samara's social media.

ASTRA claims that the "bright sunset" was directly on the territory of the refinery.

Rosaviatsiya reported the closure of an airport in the Samara region amid a drone attack.

Warning: the video contains profanity.

REFERENCE JSC Novokuibyshevsky Oil Refinery is a Russian refinery in the Samara region, part of the Rosneft group. The refinery's annual oil refining capacity is 8.8 million tons. In total, the company produces more than 20 types of commercial products and is one of the main producers of the highest grade fuel for jet engines of the Russian Army.



Ukraine has repeatedly attacked this refinery, in particular in the night of October 19 , after which the plant stopped primary processing of raw materials. Less than a month later, on the night of November 16, the another attack

Drone attacks were also reported in the Penza region and Saratov.