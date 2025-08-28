Russia's Defense Ministry cynically claims to have "achieved its goals" by killing Kyiv residents, including children

Having launched one of the most massive missile and drone attacks , the main target of which was Kyiv, the Russian Defense Ministry cynically claimed to have "achieved the objectives of the strike".

The military department of the aggressor state reported that on the night of August 28, Russian troops launched a group strike with "high-precision weapons" of long-range airborne capability, including hypersonic air-ballistic missiles "Kinzhal" and attack drones, allegedly against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and military air bases of Ukraine.

"The targets of the strike were achieved, all the designated objects were destroyed," the ministry cynically stated.

In fact, there was a direct hit by Russian cruise missiles on two houses in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, as reported by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during the telethon.