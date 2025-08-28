Russia's Defense Ministry cynically claims to have "achieved its goals" by killing Kyiv residents, including children
Having launched one of the most massive missile and drone attacks , the main target of which was Kyiv, the Russian Defense Ministry cynically claimed to have "achieved the objectives of the strike".
The military department of the aggressor state reported that on the night of August 28, Russian troops launched a group strike with "high-precision weapons" of long-range airborne capability, including hypersonic air-ballistic missiles "Kinzhal" and attack drones, allegedly against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and military air bases of Ukraine.
"The targets of the strike were achieved, all the designated objects were destroyed," the ministry cynically stated.
In fact, there was a direct hit by Russian cruise missiles on two houses in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, as reported by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during the telethon.
Most of the victims were – as a result of a rocket hitting a five-story building, where the entrance was destroyed. In total, 15 people were killed in Kyiv. Four of them are children (two, 14 and 17 years old).
- In Kyiv, the buildings of the European Union and the British Council were also damaged..
- In Vinnytsia region, a targeted attack was made on a fleet of passenger trains Intercity+.
- Also in Vinnytsia region, Russians shelled critical infrastructure, leaving dozens of settlements without power. In Zaporizhzhia, an attack on an industrial enterprise.
- In total, Russia used 629 means of air attack, including 31 missiles.
