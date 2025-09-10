Siberia: Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with knowledge, experience and technologies to protect against Russian drones

Foreign Minister says allies' cooperation with Ukraine will not draw them into Russia's war

Andriy Sibiga (Photo: ERA/SERGEY DOLZENKO)

Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with various types of assistance for security and effective counteraction to Russian threats. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, the countries already exchange information on air targets, but Kyiv can strengthen cooperation and improve Poland's early warning system. This will increase the country's security.

"Ukraine is ready to provide its knowledge, experience, technology and other types of assistance to ensure reliable security and effective counteraction to Russian threats. The air defense systems of Ukraine and partners can and should work together to intercept Russian missiles and drones," the Foreign Minister said .

He emphasized that this cooperation would not involve any of the allies in a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine. On the contrary, it will prevent Russia from spreading the war and set clear boundaries for the Kremlin, which is "beneficial for everyone.".

"When we act together as Europeans, we will never allow anyone to intimidate or weaken us. And we will not allow Russian missiles and drones to fly further into Europe. But action must be swift and immediate to send the right message of unity and strength to Moscow," Sibiga summarized .