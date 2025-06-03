The Democratic Party candidate wins the presidential election in South Korea
Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has won the early presidential election in South Korea. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency.
After 100% of the votes were counted, it became known that his opponent Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People's Power Party won 41.5% of the vote against Lee Jae-myung's 49.4%.
In his speech, the newly elected president promised to "defeat the rebellion" and prevent a "military coup," referring to previous President Yun Seok-yol's attempt to impose martial law.
"I will fulfill my mission to create a world in which democracy is restored and the people are respected as sovereign in a democratic republic where people live together and cooperate with each other. Once I am confirmed as the elected president, I will put all my efforts into reviving the economy and restoring people's livelihoods," he said .
Kim Moon-soo concedes defeat at a press conference at his party's headquarters, saying he "humbly accepts the people's choice" and congratulates Lee Jae-myung.
- on December 3, 2024, the then President of South Korea declared martial law due to the alleged threat of a coup d'état. But a few hours later, the country's parliament unanimously supported a resolution to lift martial law.
- On December 4, a motion to impeach the president was submitted to parliament. Yun was impeached only on December 14 at the second attempt.
- On January 26, 2025, the prosecutor's office accused Yun of attempting a coup d'état. on April 4, the court upheld the impeachment of Yoon and removed him from office, and on April 14, the trial of the former president.
- On May 29, early presidential elections began in South Korea . The turnout was a record in the country's history.