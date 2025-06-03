The Democratic Party candidate wins the presidential election in South Korea

Lee Jae-myung's opponent admitted defeat and congratulated her on her victory

Lee Jae-myung (Photo: EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN)

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has won the early presidential election in South Korea. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency.

After 100% of the votes were counted, it became known that his opponent Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People's Power Party won 41.5% of the vote against Lee Jae-myung's 49.4%.

In his speech, the newly elected president promised to "defeat the rebellion" and prevent a "military coup," referring to previous President Yun Seok-yol's attempt to impose martial law.

"I will fulfill my mission to create a world in which democracy is restored and the people are respected as sovereign in a democratic republic where people live together and cooperate with each other. Once I am confirmed as the elected president, I will put all my efforts into reviving the economy and restoring people's livelihoods," he said .

Kim Moon-soo concedes defeat at a press conference at his party's headquarters, saying he "humbly accepts the people's choice" and congratulates Lee Jae-myung.