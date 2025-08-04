The Staff will discuss the extension of military service contracts, in particular for the age of 18-24
The Supreme commander-in-chief's Staff will discuss the extension of contracts for military service. About, after a trip to the Kharkiv region, said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.
"Tomorrow, I will convene the Staff, and we will discuss everything we have heard from our military. Plus, we will discuss the development of contracts in the army so that contracts can be expanded, in particular, based on the experience of contracts 18-24," the president noted.
In late July, the government decided to on the expansion of the "Contract 18-24" program and the launch of a separate direction for drone operators, which applies to both UAVs and ground robots.
This is a project launched by the Ministry of Defense on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. Under it, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions. In particular, it provides for a payment of UAH 1 million (UAH 200,000 immediately, the rest during service), a zero-interest mortgage, and other benefits (read more here).
This project appeared against the backdrop of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the age of mobilization.
- In April 2025, the deputy head of the OP reported that up to 500 people had joined the army under the 18-24 Contract in two months, there were another 1500 people at the stage of signing the contract. At that time, the project concerned only combat positions.
- In July, Armed Forces chief Syrskyi reported that a survey evaluating the Contract 18-24 initiative found that more than half of respondents were motivated by financial support and if it were increased, there would be more people willing to participate.
- Also on August 4, Zelenskyy said after talking to the military that Ukrainian brigades should have more opportunities to purchase the necessary equipment, including pickup trucks.
