The Staff will discuss the extension of military service contracts, in particular for the age of 18-24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Supreme commander-in-chief's Staff will discuss the extension of contracts for military service. About, after a trip to the Kharkiv region, said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

"Tomorrow, I will convene the Staff, and we will discuss everything we have heard from our military. Plus, we will discuss the development of contracts in the army so that contracts can be expanded, in particular, based on the experience of contracts 18-24," the president noted.

Read also
"It was worse at the BZVP". We explain how the training of mobilized soldiers has changed and what it has brought

In late July, the government decided to on the expansion of the "Contract 18-24" program and the launch of a separate direction for drone operators, which applies to both UAVs and ground robots.

What is Contract 18-24?

This is a project launched by the Ministry of Defense on February 11, 2025, for men of non-conscription age. Under it, Ukrainians aged 18-24 can sign a contract and receive special conditions. In particular, it provides for a payment of UAH 1 million (UAH 200,000 immediately, the rest during service), a zero-interest mortgage, and other benefits (read more here).

This project appeared against the backdrop of the Ukrainian authorities' refusal to lower the age of mobilization.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyStaffcontract 18-24