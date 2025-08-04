The Staff will discuss the extension of military service contracts, in particular for the age of 18-24

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Supreme commander-in-chief's Staff will discuss the extension of contracts for military service. About, after a trip to the Kharkiv region, said the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

"Tomorrow, I will convene the Staff, and we will discuss everything we have heard from our military. Plus, we will discuss the development of contracts in the army so that contracts can be expanded, in particular, based on the experience of contracts 18-24," the president noted.

In late July, the government decided to on the expansion of the "Contract 18-24" program and the launch of a separate direction for drone operators, which applies to both UAVs and ground robots.