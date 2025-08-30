The United States said at the UN: Russia's attacks on Ukraine cast doubt on its desire for peace

If Russian attacks do not stop, the United States may punish Moscow with economic measures

Attack in Ukraine on August 29 (Photo: Zaporizhzhya OVA)

Russia's strikes against Ukraine and Kyiv, in particular, call into question the Kremlin's desire for peace. This was stated at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on August 29 by US diplomat John Kelly, Reuters.

"[The attacks] call into question the seriousness of Russia's commitment to peace. These attacks on civilian areas must stop immediately," he said .

The UN Security Council meeting was convened on August 29 at Ukraine's initiative to discuss the large-scale Russian air attack on August 28.

Kelly warned that if Russia does not stop, the United States could "punish" the aggressor with economic measures. He called on the Kremlin to "avoid such consequences" by ending the violence and working constructively to achieve peace.

"Russia must now make a decision to move toward peace. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine should agree on a bilateral meeting," the American diplomat said .

His statement came after Russia struck Kyiv on August 28 . In Darnytsia district, a missile destroyed the entrance of a five-story building, and other damage was reported in seven districts of the capital.