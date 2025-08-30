The United States said at the UN: Russia's attacks on Ukraine cast doubt on its desire for peace
Russia's strikes against Ukraine and Kyiv, in particular, call into question the Kremlin's desire for peace. This was stated at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on August 29 by US diplomat John Kelly, Reuters.
"[The attacks] call into question the seriousness of Russia's commitment to peace. These attacks on civilian areas must stop immediately," he said .
The UN Security Council meeting was convened on August 29 at Ukraine's initiative to discuss the large-scale Russian air attack on August 28.
Kelly warned that if Russia does not stop, the United States could "punish" the aggressor with economic measures. He called on the Kremlin to "avoid such consequences" by ending the violence and working constructively to achieve peace.
"Russia must now make a decision to move toward peace. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine should agree on a bilateral meeting," the American diplomat said .
His statement came after Russia struck Kyiv on August 28 . In Darnytsia district, a missile destroyed the entrance of a five-story building, and other damage was reported in seven districts of the capital.
- On the night of August 28, Russia launched nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles at Ukraine.
- As of August 29, 25 people were killed in the attack on the capital. Dozens more were injured..
- The EU and the UK summoned Russia's ambassadors over the damage to diplomatic facilities in Kyiv, and US Special Representative Kellogg said this egregious attack threatens the peace, that Trump is so keen to achieve.
- Despite allied concerns, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine on the night of August 30 . Air defense system of 582 missiles and drones neutralized 548 targets.
