"The United States supports Poland". Nawrocki talks about meeting with Trump at the UN General Assembly

Martha and Karol Nawrocki and Donald and Melania Trump (Photo: Marcin Przydacz / EPA)

on September 23, the leaders of Poland and the United States Karol Nawrocki and Donald Trump had a meeting where the latter reiterated Washington's support for Warsaw. The Polish leader reported on the conversation, which took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, reports Polsat.

The Head of State said that he had spoken with Trump about the performance of the latter at the UN General Assembly: "I told the president it was a great speech."

Nawrocki noted that his American colleague mentioned the situation in Poland and Central Europe.

"He told me-he's been doing it all the time since our first meeting-that the United States supports Poland and is very happy about our deep, important, value-based relationship between Poland and the United States," the Polish politician said.

He noted that the meeting was also attended by the first ladies, Marta Nawrocki and Melania Trump.

Earlier, on September 19, the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, said that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly may be the first meeting of Polish president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.