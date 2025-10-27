Ukraine has invited top US officials, including Witkoff, and the option is always open – Sybiha
Ukraine invited high-ranking U.S. officials, including a special envoy of the U.S. president, Steve Witkoff. This invitation always remains open, the foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said during a joint press conference with his Estonian colleague Margus Tsakhkna.
"The Ukrainian side invited American officials to visit Ukraine. Mr. Witkoff received the same invitation. We are always happy to welcome our American friends to Ukraine. In fact, our American allies do not need additional invitations. It always remains open," the official said.
However, Sybiha did not answer whether Ukraine expects a visit from U.S. representatives, including Witkoff, this or coming weeks.
The latter, like the American president Donald Trump, has not yet visited Ukraine. Instead, among the officials of the US administration, such trips had special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.
- Earlier, interlocutors of The Washington Post reported that Trump's special envoy Witkoff, during a meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17 put pressure on the Ukrainian delegation regarding the surrender of Donetsk region to Russia. The official previously announced Russia's position on the war too.
- Later, president Zelenskyy said that during the talks, Witkoff had conveyed to him Russia's demand to withdraw troops from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, the head of state emphasized that Kyiv's position on this issue has not changed. Trump has publicly called for a freeze on the war on the current front line, which is the same was also supported by the leader of Ukraine.
- Axios interviewees claimed that Witkoff was scheduled to meet on October 25 with Putin's special envoy Dmitriev, who traveled to the United States after after new American sanctions were imposed on Moscow. However, it is currently unknown whether such a meeting took place.
