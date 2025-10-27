Ukraine has invited top US officials, including Witkoff, and the option is always open – Sybiha

Head of Ukrainian diplomacy says Kyiv is "always happy to welcome" American partners in its country

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA)

Ukraine invited high-ranking U.S. officials, including a special envoy of the U.S. president, Steve Witkoff. This invitation always remains open, the foreign minister Andriy Sybiha said during a joint press conference with his Estonian colleague Margus Tsakhkna.

"The Ukrainian side invited American officials to visit Ukraine. Mr. Witkoff received the same invitation. We are always happy to welcome our American friends to Ukraine. In fact, our American allies do not need additional invitations. It always remains open," the official said.

However, Sybiha did not answer whether Ukraine expects a visit from U.S. representatives, including Witkoff, this or coming weeks.

The latter, like the American president Donald Trump, has not yet visited Ukraine. Instead, among the officials of the US administration, such trips had special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.