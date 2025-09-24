UP: State Bureau of Investigation conducts searches at former Foreign Intelligence Chief Kondratyuk's place

Investigative actions against the lieutenant general were conducted as part of the investigation of the proceedings of July 2025

Valeriy Kondratyuk (Photo: NWR)

On Wednesday, September 24, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at the home of the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Valeriy Kondratyuk. This was reported by Ukrayinska Pravda with reference to unnamed interlocutors in law enforcement.

According to media reports, the investigative actions were carried out as part of an investigation into the proceedings of July 2025.

The proceedings concern the possible abuse of power and official authority by SZR officials during the purchase in December 2020 from S-Monitor LLC of a special hardware and software complex for detecting and predicting threats in the information sphere under a state contract worth UAH 112 million, which was not due to the needs of the service.

Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, citing anonymous sources, reported that the searches took place in the house of the former head of foreign intelligence.

"The searches have already taken place," the source said, without disclosing details.

Kondratiuk is a Ukrainian intelligence officer, lieutenant general. In 2020-2021, he served as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and in 2016-2019, he was the deputy head of the Presidential Administration. Prior to that, Kondratiuk was the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and in 2014-2015 he was the head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. He is a veteran of combat operations in Iraq and has participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014.

SBI does not officially report searches at Kondratyuk's place.