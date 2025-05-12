US Congressman: If Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, sanctions are almost inevitable

The US also does not rule out increasing military aid to Ukraine

Mike McCall (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's refusal to accept a 30-day ceasefire will "almost inevitably" lead to new sanctions against Russia and possibly increased military aid to Ukraine, Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said in an interview with CBS.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

McCaul said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not making "any concessions," unlike President Volodymyr Zelensky .

"He is not making any concessions at all, while Zelensky seems to be making all concessions. He is asking for territories that Russia did not even occupy in Ukraine. He must act in good faith. We want peace, but not peace at any price, because peace at any price is like appeasement, as we saw with Chamberlain and Hitler, and this is unacceptable," he said.

McCaul recalled that dictator Putin must agree to a 30-day ceasefire to continue peace talks.

"If Putin doesn't agree to a 30-day ceasefire, I think sanctions are almost inevitable, not only from Congress but also from the White House," he said.

Answering a journalist's question about what could force US House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring forward a bill on US military aid, McCaul replied that Putin's behavior.

"In reality, Putin, who has not negotiated in good faith so far, decides how we proceed," the congressman said.