US Congressman: If Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, sanctions are almost inevitable
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's refusal to accept a 30-day ceasefire will "almost inevitably" lead to new sanctions against Russia and possibly increased military aid to Ukraine, Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said in an interview with CBS.
McCaul said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not making "any concessions," unlike President Volodymyr Zelensky .
"He is not making any concessions at all, while Zelensky seems to be making all concessions. He is asking for territories that Russia did not even occupy in Ukraine. He must act in good faith. We want peace, but not peace at any price, because peace at any price is like appeasement, as we saw with Chamberlain and Hitler, and this is unacceptable," he said.
McCaul recalled that dictator Putin must agree to a 30-day ceasefire to continue peace talks.
"If Putin doesn't agree to a 30-day ceasefire, I think sanctions are almost inevitable, not only from Congress but also from the White House," he said.
Answering a journalist's question about what could force US House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring forward a bill on US military aid, McCaul replied that Putin's behavior.
"In reality, Putin, who has not negotiated in good faith so far, decides how we proceed," the congressman said.
- On May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer, his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12. In case of refusal, European representatives threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the United States .
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelensky said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and eventually by Turkish President Erdogan . Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump .
- On May 11, Zelenskyy said he was ready to personally meet with dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.