Yermak: Russians want to build associations starting in 2022, it won't work
Russia will not be able to tie the negotiations taking place between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16 to the negotiations that took place in the spring of 2022. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office , Andriy Yermak .
"The Russians want to build associations from 2022. But all that ties the negotiations to this is exclusively the city of Istanbul. And nothing more," he wrote.
Yermak believes that Russia will not be able to implement its plan.
"All attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work," he said.
On the eve of the start of the negotiations, representatives of the Russian authorities, in particular, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , who heads the Russian delegation, stated that they considered the meeting in Istanbul to be "a resumption of the 2022 Istanbul talks."
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. And on May 13, the president confirmed a visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- Britain noted that Russia had sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for negotiations. Zelensky himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "fake."
- On May 15, Zelenskyy said that out of respect for his partners, he had nevertheless sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul. In the evening, he approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on May 15-16.
- On May 16, a meeting of delegations of Ukraine and Russia began .