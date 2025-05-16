Yermak: Russians want to build associations starting in 2022, it won't work

The head of the Presidential Office responded to Russia's attempts to call the meeting in Istanbul a "continuation of interrupted negotiations"

Ukrainian delegation at negotiations in Istanbul (Photo: Andriy Yermak)

Russia will not be able to tie the negotiations taking place between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16 to the negotiations that took place in the spring of 2022. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office , Andriy Yermak .

"The Russians want to build associations from 2022. But all that ties the negotiations to this is exclusively the city of Istanbul. And nothing more," he wrote.

Yermak believes that Russia will not be able to implement its plan.

"All attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work," he said.

On the eve of the start of the negotiations, representatives of the Russian authorities, in particular, Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , who heads the Russian delegation, stated that they considered the meeting in Istanbul to be "a resumption of the 2022 Istanbul talks."