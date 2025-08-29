Zelenskyy arrives at the building in Kyiv destroyed by Russia, where 22 people died – video

On Friday, August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at a five-story building in Kyiv's Darnytsia district that was destroyed by a Russian strike on the night of August 28. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The Head of State laid flowers at the house destroyed by a Russian ballistic missile. The attack killed 22 residents, including four children.

The President expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and spoke with the residents of the building about the need for housing, restoration of documents and compensation. Zelenskyy instructed all relevant services to assist the victims in overcoming all problems as much as possible.

"We will resolve this issue, as in other cases, quickly. There is temporary housing available. You will definitely be compensated in the near future so that you can rent an apartment and then have your own personal housing. The state is doing this, and there are relevant programs," he emphasized.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that more than 300 victims have sought psychological assistance. In total, damage was recorded at 19 locations in six districts of the city. Search and rescue operations lasted for a day and a half and were completed only on Friday evening.

The President also thanked the rescuers, police and everyone who helped the victims and eliminated the consequences of the shelling.

The Head of State believes that this shelling is a demonstrative Russian response to the world's attempts to end the war.

"Killing of children and destruction instead of diplomacy and peace. And this is the response of the world: more sanctions, more opportunities for Ukraine to speak the language of strength, the only language that Russia understands. I am grateful to all partners who help us in this," he added.

Photo: OP

