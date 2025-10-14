Germany insists on "immediate" lifting of the ban on arms exports to Israel
Two senior officials in the German government are asking for the lifting of restrictions on arms exports to Israel after a peace deal was signed with the Hamas terrorist group. This was reported by Politico.
The leader of the Christian Social Union parliamentary group, Alexander Hoffmann, said that sanctions against Israel should be lifted "immediately." This opinion was echoed by the leader of the Christian Democratic Union parliamentary group, Jens Spahn.
According to politicians, once Israel has stopped its offensive in the Gaza Strip, the situation with arms supplies should change. However, the final decision will be made by the Federal Security Council.
"And I'm sure that the conclusions that my colleague Hoffman has just mentioned will be drawn," Spahn said .
- In early August, Germany partially suspended exports of weapons to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip. No new deliveries have been approved since then.
- On September 29, the White House released Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
- On October 9, Trump, Israel, and Hamas signed the first phase of the peace plan, and on October 10, Israel approved an agreement to release all hostages in Gaza.
- On October 13, Trump signed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in Egypt . On the same day, Hamas released 20 live Israeli hostages in two stages: first seven, then 13 more .
