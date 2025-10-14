Germany insists on "immediate" lifting of the ban on arms exports to Israel

After Israel halted its offensive in Gaza, the situation with arms supplies should change, politicians say

Israeli tanks on the border with Gaza (Photo: EPA/ATEF SAFADI)

Two senior officials in the German government are asking for the lifting of restrictions on arms exports to Israel after a peace deal was signed with the Hamas terrorist group. This was reported by Politico.

The leader of the Christian Social Union parliamentary group, Alexander Hoffmann, said that sanctions against Israel should be lifted "immediately." This opinion was echoed by the leader of the Christian Democratic Union parliamentary group, Jens Spahn.

According to politicians, once Israel has stopped its offensive in the Gaza Strip, the situation with arms supplies should change. However, the final decision will be made by the Federal Security Council.

"And I'm sure that the conclusions that my colleague Hoffman has just mentioned will be drawn," Spahn said .