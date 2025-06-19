An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is being convened regarding Russian attacks
On the evening of June 20, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in response to Russia's latest wave of terror and brutal attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.
"We expect that the members of the Security Council will take a principled position against the Russian strikes, which have led to numerous civilian casualties. We demand clear signals about the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine, including additional capabilities for air defense," the official said.
Sybiha thanked Guyana, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, and other partners who supported Ukraine's request for this meeting.
The Foreign Minister recalled that 100 days have already passed since Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, but Moscow continues to reject this idea and is intensifying terror against civilians: "Only pressure can force Russia to choose peace, not war."
"Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a serious threat to global stability. The security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region is directly linked to the fact that the regimes in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang work together to undermine international peace and security. We must remain united and work together to confront these threats," the official concluded.
- Ukraine has sent a request to convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after the massive Russian attack on the night of June 17. Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and can block any decision of the body, which it has done repeatedly.
- Then Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles over Ukraine. Specifically, the invaders aimed 175 drones, over 14 cruise missiles and at least two ballistic missiles at Kyiv. In the Solomyanskyi district, the invaders hit a high-rise building, killing 23 people.
- In the following days, the Russians continued to attack Ukraine. On June 18, Moscow used 58 drones, of which 30 were neutralized, and UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations. On June 19, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 104 drones of various types, of which 88 were neutralized. There were hits in six locations.