An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is being convened regarding Russian attacks

Kyiv expects signals from partners about the need for greater pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine, particularly in air defense

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

On the evening of June 20, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in response to Russia's latest wave of terror and brutal attacks on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced.

"We expect that the members of the Security Council will take a principled position against the Russian strikes, which have led to numerous civilian casualties. We demand clear signals about the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and strengthen Ukraine, including additional capabilities for air defense," the official said.

Sybiha thanked Guyana, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, and other partners who supported Ukraine's request for this meeting.

The Foreign Minister recalled that 100 days have already passed since Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a complete ceasefire, but Moscow continues to reject this idea and is intensifying terror against civilians: "Only pressure can force Russia to choose peace, not war."

"Russian aggression against Ukraine remains a serious threat to global stability. The security of Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region is directly linked to the fact that the regimes in Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang work together to undermine international peace and security. We must remain united and work together to confront these threats," the official concluded.