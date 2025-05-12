British Ambassador to the US: Putin's offer of talks seems frivolous
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed talks in order to question Ukraine's sovereignty. Therefore, to achieve real peace, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia. This opinion was expressed by the British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson in an interview with the CBS television channel.
Mandelson considers the idea of direct negotiations proposed by US President Donald Trump "constructive", but the Russian dictator's counter-proposals "frivolous".
"He wants these negotiations to question the very existence of Ukraine as a free, democratic and sovereign state," the ambassador said.
He recalled that after Putin's statement about the meeting in Istanbul, Ukraine was attacked by "Russian munitions and drones that are killing the Ukrainian people."
"This seems frivolous to us, and we are very glad that the Ukrainians accepted this ceasefire, as the US president asked them to do," Mandelson said.
He reiterated the UK's position that negotiations are only possible with a 30-day ceasefire.
"I believe that the US presidential administration now needs to think about how it is going to achieve its goal of peace. This goal can only be achieved when Russia, Putin, implement the proposals of Zelensky and the Ukrainians, namely a 30-day ceasefire, during which proper negotiations can take place," the ambassador said.
Answering a journalist's question about whether the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia, Mandelson answered in the affirmative.
"Senator Lindsey Graham has a bill, and I think the administration of the US president will want to assess the timeliness and appropriateness of supporting this bill," he said.
- On May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer, his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12. In case of refusal, European representatives threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the United States .
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelensky said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and eventually by Turkish President Erdogan . Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump .
- On May 11, Zelenskyy said he was ready to personally meet with dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.