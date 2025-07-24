FT: Macron and Costa tried to dissuade Zelensky from signing the law on the NABU and SAP

The leaders of France and the European Council called Zelensky on July 22, trying to dissuade him from taking this step.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council António Costa called the head of state To Volodymyr Zelenskyy to persuade him not to sign the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This was reports Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to sources, Macron and Costa called Zelensky on July 22, trying to dissuade him.

G7 ambassadors in Kyiv met with the Prosecutor General that same day. By Ruslan Kravchenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine By Vasyl Malyuk also called upon / urged / appealed to review the decision.

Earlier, the European Union reacted to the situation with the deprivation of independence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. Thus, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mery stated that the EU is concerned about the actions of the Ukrainian authorities regarding anti-corruption bodies, and reminded that... Significant financial support for Kyiv depends on its reforms..

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Marta Vda, announced that Independent institutions, such as NABU and SAP, are "crucial" for Ukraine's integration into the European Union..