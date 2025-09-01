Investigators do not rule out that Parubiy's murder could have been ordered by the Russian special services

Russia may resort to "insidious and cynical actions," including the murder of Parubiy, police said

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: LIGA.net)

Law enforcers consider various motives for murder of MP, former Speaker of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, in particular, the possible involvement of Russian special services. This was stated during a briefing by reported vadym Onyshchenko, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Lviv region.

According to him, as part of the criminal investigation into the premeditated murder, the version of the involvement of Russia's special services is being considered.

"As soon as there is data that can be made public, it will be brought to the community. So far, there is no evidence base in the criminal proceedings, but we are working on this version," Onishchenko said.

Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, the head of the police in Lviv region, added that in times of war, Russia may resort to "insidious and cynical actions," including the murder of Parubiy.

"The enemy wants to destabilize society with various insidious, cynical actions, even with such manifestations as the murder of Andriy Parubiy," said the head of the police in Lviv region.

Earlier, the police noted that there is no reason to link this incident with murder Iryna Farionwhich took place on July 19, 2024 in Lviv.