Latvia allocates over EUR 2 million to protect Riga airport from drone attacks
The Government of Latvia has approved the allocation of EUR 2.42 million to protect Riga Airport from unauthorized drone flights. About reports Dilfi.
eUR 1.9 million will be allocated from the European Regional Development Fund, and EUR 465,637 from the state budget. The Ministry of Communications has prepared a project to protect the airport, which involves the introduction of "innovative integrated technological solutions."
The airport plans to create an infrastructure to detect drones and equip the airport with the necessary sensors and software. This is planned to enable the airport to better detect, identify and track drones, as well as to counteract them.
The Latvian ministry explained that Riga Airport is an important state-level infrastructure. And any impact on it threatens the security of society and the state.
The airport has already purchased new equipment to detect and counter drones. However, it has not been disclosed what exactly it is.
- on September 7, 2024, a Russian drone crashed in eastern Latviathe president emphasized that the number of such incidents is growing on NATO's eastern flank. Drone stuffed explosives.
- In September 2025, in Latvia, on the beach found a part of an unknown drone. According to preliminary data, the wreckage was thrown out to sea.
- Neighboring Lithuania on December 9 introduced a state of emergency across the country due to attacks by weather probes from Belarus. The day before were thwarted several flights in the country.
- on December 27, it became known that Latvia wants to dismantle a railroad connecting the country with Russia. The procedure is scheduled to start in 2026.
