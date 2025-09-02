Man suspected of Parubiy's murder cooperates with the investigation
A resident of Lviv suspected of murdering a member of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, is cooperating with the investigation. This was announced during the telethon by the Deputy Head of the National Police – Chief of the Criminal Police Andriy Nebytov.
"He is, so to speak, cooperating with the investigation. He fully tells us about the planning, preparation and execution of this murder, as well as his intentions to go abroad after the murder," Nebitov said .
He added that the large amount of information, the procedural investigative actions and operational search activities conducted, and the materials that law enforcement officers managed to collect indicate that the suspect is telling the truth.
"But, I emphasize, law enforcement agencies, the National Police, first of all, check every fact stated in order to confirm or refute the information provided by the investigators," the official clarified .
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol, firing about eight bullets.
- On the night of September 1, it became known about the detention of a man wanted for the murder of the MP. The police released his photo.
- On the same day, the detainee was served with a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.
- On September 2, a court in Lviv arrested the suspect without bail, while law enforcement reclassified the proceedings.
