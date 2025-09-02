Man suspected of Parubiy's murder cooperates with the investigation

Andriy Nebytov (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

A resident of Lviv suspected of murdering a member of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, is cooperating with the investigation. This was announced during the telethon by the Deputy Head of the National Police – Chief of the Criminal Police Andriy Nebytov.

"He is, so to speak, cooperating with the investigation. He fully tells us about the planning, preparation and execution of this murder, as well as his intentions to go abroad after the murder," Nebitov said .

He added that the large amount of information, the procedural investigative actions and operational search activities conducted, and the materials that law enforcement officers managed to collect indicate that the suspect is telling the truth.

"But, I emphasize, law enforcement agencies, the National Police, first of all, check every fact stated in order to confirm or refute the information provided by the investigators," the official clarified .