Ukraine has been waiting for fugitive MP Dmytruk's extradition for nine months

Artem Dmytruk (Photo: MP's Facebook)

For more than nine months now, Ukraine has been waiting for the extradition from the UK of MP Artem Dmytruk, who is involved in a number of criminal proceedings. This follows from the response to the request LIGA.net provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Ukrainian law enforcement requested the extradition of Dmytruk to the United Kingdom on October 1, 2025.

The process of extradition of the suspect is currently ongoing, the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

On September 5, almost a month before the extradition request was sent, Ukrainian law enforcement asked their British counterparts to establish Dmytruk's whereabouts and take him into custody for further extradition.

On September 24, Dmytruk stated that he had been detained by British law enforcement as part of the extradition process, but was later released after a trial. A source in the law enforcement sector told LIGA.net that the information about Dmytruk's alleged detention was a "fake and a throw-in" by the Russians, and that there was no trial on the MP's extradition to Ukraine yet.

Two days after that, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to that it was cooperating with international partners and preparing documents for Dmytruk's extradition.