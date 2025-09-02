Rada calls on partners to condemn Parubiy's murder as part of Russia's war against Ukraine
The Verkhovna Rada plans to appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, as well as international organizations, in connection with the murder of a member of parliament, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. The relevant draft resolution No. 13723 registered on the Parliament's website.
The document calls on foreign governments and international organizations to condemn Parubiy's murder as an act of political terror and part of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The MPs also appeal to the European Parliament and the parliaments of the EU countries to honor the memory of Parubiy and all those who died as a result of Russian aggression with a minute of silence.
The resolution also requires Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to conduct an immediate, professional and transparent investigation, with the involvement of international experts if necessary.
At the same time, international partners are urged to increase political, economic, and sanctions pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with additional security and defense assistance.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol – unknown fired about eight bullets.
- Zelensky says that Parubiy's murder in Lviv was carefully prepared, and the investigators do not dismiss the Russian trace.
- On the night of September 1, it became known about detention of a manwho was wanted for the murder of an MP. The police made it public photo.
- on September 1, the detainee announced suspicion. The man is charged with premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.
- Currently, law enforcement officers are considering various motives for Parubiy's murder, including a possible the involvement of Russian special services.
