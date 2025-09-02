Rada calls on partners to condemn Parubiy's murder as part of Russia's war against Ukraine

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

The Verkhovna Rada plans to appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, as well as international organizations, in connection with the murder of a member of parliament, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. The relevant draft resolution No. 13723 registered on the Parliament's website.

The document calls on foreign governments and international organizations to condemn Parubiy's murder as an act of political terror and part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The MPs also appeal to the European Parliament and the parliaments of the EU countries to honor the memory of Parubiy and all those who died as a result of Russian aggression with a minute of silence.

The resolution also requires Ukrainian law enforcement agencies to conduct an immediate, professional and transparent investigation, with the involvement of international experts if necessary.

At the same time, international partners are urged to increase political, economic, and sanctions pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with additional security and defense assistance.