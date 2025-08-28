Russians equip "imitator" drones with explosives - Air Force

Russian so-called imitator drones have long been equipped with explosives, just like attack drones, but in smaller quantities. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

He recalled the use of drones with jet engines by the Russians - last night they were also.

"In addition to jet Shaheds and conventional Shaheds, of course, they launch imitation drones. That's what we call them now, but I want to say that they have long been equipping them with explosives. Several kilograms of explosives in "Gerbers" and others have been observed more than once. In addition to cameras, there are also explosives," Ihnat emphasized .

BACKGROUND The Russians are using spy drones to disperse Ukrainian air defense forces. For massive attacks, the occupiers often used



The Shahed is equipped with a high-explosive warhead weighing approximately 30-50 kg. The Russians are using spy drones to disperse Ukrainian air defense forces. For massive attacks, the occupiers often used more simulators than attack UAVs. However, during attacks that led to particularly large-scale consequences, the occupiers used more of Shaheds.

He noted that the attack on the night of August 28 was one of the largest. The anti-record was 740 air attack vehicles, now it is 629. However, that night, the Russians used more missiles than then.