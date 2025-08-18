Axios: White House discusses whether Zelenskiy will wear a suit to meet with Trump

One of Trump's advisers, partly in jest, told Axios that "it would be a good sign for the world" if Zelenskiy wore a suit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The White House asked Ukrainian officials whether the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wear a suit to a meeting with the head of the United States Donald Trump in the Oval Office on August 18. About reports Axios, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to the sources, Zelenskyy plans to arrive at the White House in a black jacket, which he already wore to the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.

"It will be 'in the style of a suit,' but not a full-fledged suit," said one of the interlocutors.

One of Trump's advisers, partly in jest, told Axios that "it would be a good sign for the world" if Zelenskiy wore a suit, but added that they "don't expect him to do that."

Another source said: "It would be great if he wore a tie, but we don't expect him to."

on August 18, Trump is scheduled to meet with Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington, D.C. First american president will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, and then with european leaders.