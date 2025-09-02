Police: Parubiy murder suspect had no accomplices in Ukraine

Andrii Nebytov confirmed that the suspect was waiting for instructions to illegally leave Ukraine

Andriy Nebytov (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

The man suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy had no accomplices in Ukraine. This was announced during a telethon by the Deputy Head of the National Police, Chief of the Criminal Police, Andriy Nebytov.

"I can say that as of now, we have not seen any accomplices here, directly in Ukraine," Nebytov said.

He added that Russia continues to try to recruit Ukrainians to commit sabotage, terrorist attacks and murder.

"Therefore, there is still a lot of work for the law enforcement system and special services," he emphasized.

Nebytov also said that the suspect had been planning to hide in Khmelnytskyi region for some time and was waiting for information from his curator about illegal border crossing.

Earlier, it became known that criminal proceedings were reclassified. The legal qualification of the criminal offense has been changed to illegal handling of weapons and an attempt on the life of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activities.

Prior to that, the suspect was charged with premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.