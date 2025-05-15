Zelenskyy is not going to Istanbul, and the US has no "high expectations" – the main thing about negotiations with Russia

Владимир Зеленский и Реджеп Эрдоган (Фото: ЕРА)

Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrive in Turkey to hold talks on peace and ending the full-scale war. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not arrive with Russian representatives for a personal meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 15 . LIGA.net collected the main events of the day regarding the course of negotiations in Turkey.

Zelenskyy did not want to go to Turkey. The Washington Post reported that the US and Europe convinced Zelenskyy not to refuse to attend the talks in Istanbul - he arrived there on May 15, and with him the heads of the SBU and the Defense Ministry. It is noted that the Ukrainian leader was ready to refuse, but allegedly US and European officials convinced him to go.

Negotiations in Istanbul. On the morning of May 15, Russia lied about the start time of the talks with Ukraine. However, according to CNN, as of 14:00, Turkey said that a meeting between Ukraine and Russia was not scheduled. Zelensky later said that the start time of the talks is still unknown and emphasized that this is disrespectful to the parties.

Why Putin Didn't Come and Will Trump Arrive? SAS President Donald Trump explained in an interesting way why Putin did not come to the talks in Istanbul. According to the US leader, it is allegedly because he will not be there. However, Trump said he was ready to come to Istanbul for talks on May 16. It is currently unknown whether the Russian dictator is expected to visit Turkey.

The US leader also said that there will be no shift in the negotiations without his meeting with Putin. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the only way to breakthrough is through talks between Trump and Putin.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski calls Putin's attitude to the talks in Istanbul "a mockery".

Criticism of Russia's negotiating delegation. Britain notes that Russia will be represented at the talks by a "low-level" delegation . President Zelenskyy also expressed his opinion on the Russian representatives, calling them "sham." Secretary of State Rubio says that the level of the Russian negotiating team does not indicate a breakthrough in the dialogue for peace.

Zelenskiy-Erdogan meeting. President met with Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Ankara. Their talks lasted almost three hours in a closed-to-the-press format.

Ukraine has sent delegations to Istanbul, but the president will not go. Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation is going to Istanbul and talks with Russia are possible as early as the evening of May 15. He said that he himself would not go to Istanbul, because Putin did not come there, so he has nothing to do there. At the same time, the head of the Russian delegation said that Russia is ready for "possible compromises" in the dialogue.

Also Zelensky approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the talks in Istanbul - it will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Allies' Reactions. The British Defense Secretary said that should press Putin, to come to the negotiating table. And British Prime Minister accused Putin of obstructing the ceasefire. Turkish President said that he is ready to host Zelenskyy's talks with Putin in his country.

Secretary of State Rubio says U.S. does not have high expectations from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul.