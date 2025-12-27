Russia attacks Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Budanov names Russia's goals for 2026 – LIVE
On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and launched a full-scale offensive. Вor almost four years, the Defense Forces have been repelling the enemy, destroying more than 1 million Russians and a lot of occupiers' equipment and weapons.
All this time, LIGA.net has been chronicling the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war. We started covering it on February 13, 2022, when it was still just a "threat" of a full-scale invasion.
The Pope upset by Russia's refusal from the ceasefire on Christmas Day. He called for respect for this day.
France welcomed the Kremlin's agreement to dialogue and announced preparations for possible negotiations with Putin. They promise "transparency" for Ukraine.
In the 7th Copus, the JSF stated that Russia does not use "wisely" reserves in Pokrovsk, numbering 150,000, but simply "pushes the infantry in."
Budanov believes that the main mistake was a "thoroughly lost media campaign" that allowed the conscription issue to be "raised."
"We all blame Russia, but their influence is not as great as everyone thinks. It was all done from here. Sometimes deliberately, because of the ambitions of certain people. Sometimes rashly. But we destroyed their own mobilization. No matter who says otherwise, it is not true. We destroyed it ourselves," the DIU chief said.
Zelenskyy said he told his French counterpart Macron about the need to "fight" for the participation of the United States in peace talks.
Earlier, the French president announced plans for direct European contact with Russia if the current negotiations fail to achieve a "lasting peace."
Director of National Intelligence Hubbard claims that Russia is seeking to avoid a wider war with the North Atlantic Alliance. A full-scale war has shown that moscow is currently unable to capture the whole of Ukraine, the official said, responding to the Reuters publication.
After Russian attacks in Odesa region Ukrzaliznytsia appointed an additional group of cars to the Moldovan capital Chisinau from Odesa and Kyiv.
december 19 Ukraine, the United States, and European partners hold talks in America on a peace plan, reported umerov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation. The next day, Dmitriev, the Russian dictator's special representative, confirmed that he was on his way to the United States.
A Russian source told Reuters that any meetings between Dmitriev and Ukrainian negotiators was excluded.
Ukrainian defenders conducted an operation to destroy massive accumulation of armored vehicles russian invaders near Pokrovsk.
Zelenskiy said that Kyiv would be in a weaker position if it did not receive a reparations loan: in that case, dictator Putin would have a greater "temptation" to seize Ukraine and will not want the war to end diplomatically.
В ночь на 18 декабря беспилотники атаковали Ростовскую область, в результате чего загорелось судно. По данным российского Telegram-канала ASTRA, это был танкер с нефтепродуктами.
Following a new meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, the partners pledged to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of at least EUR 19.5 billion.
In the Pokrovske direction, Russians have 30% more losses increased after the reserves of the 76th Airborne Assault Division were deployed.
The SBU and the Ukrainian Navy hit an occupant submarine in Novorossiysk.
According to the special service, SBU Sub Sea Baby underwater drones for the first time in history blew up the occupiers' submarine of the 636.3 class "Varshavyanka".
Finnish President Stubb cancels plans to visit the United States to take part in talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin.
With the help of partners Ukraine will be able to support half a million army after the end of the Russian war, said in an article for LIGA.net analyst at Badrak.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video showing the destruction of Russian invaders in the Pokrovske direction in Donetsk region.
In particular, the recording shows a column of Russian vehicles on fire.
According to the FT, Russia is not required to withdraw troops from the demilitarized zone in Donbas, this requirement is only for Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders repel mechanized assault of the Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the 7th Airborne Corps reported.
Russian special services are planning to to undermine the situation inside Ukraine under the guise of so-called peaceful protests and to influence the state leadership, especially against the backdrop of Kyiv's negotiations with Washington on ending the Russian war, Ombudsman Lubinets said.
German Chancellor Merz spoke of his skepticism about certain provisions in the US documents on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, and French President Macron said that the partners have "many trump cards." They and other leaders said this in London, read here.
Former Minister of Defense under Kuchma, former member of the Party of Regions Kuzmuk was released from his position as a freelance advisor to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's terrorist defense forces.
U.S. Special Representative Kellogg believes that the parties are on the last 10 meters before end of the war Russia vs. Ukraine. The key issues are ZNPP and Donbas.
French President Macron announced that he and Zelenskyy, along with the heads of the British and German governments, will meet on December 8 to "to assess the situation and ongoing negotiations" under US mediation.
Under the "Czech initiative" to supply Ukraine with artillery shells at the expense of its partners, Kyiv received several million rounds of ammunition for billions of euros. About in an interview with LIGA.net said Hamacek, Director of External Relations at Czechoslovak Group (CSG), a Czech defense company.
The real meaning of the talks will come when Moscow demonstrates at least a minimal readiness for them, said Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen. And her Lithuanian counterpart Budris noted that Russia is "absolutely not interested" in peace or ceasefire. The officials told about this for text LIGA.net on the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on December 3.
According to NATO intelligence on the negotiation process, Moscow still wants to establish a pro-Russian regime in Kyiv.
SBU notifies in absentia of suspicion of torture of captured defenders russian paramedic Sorokin, nicknamed Dr. Evil.
Turkish President Erdogan has stated that "an alarming escalation of the situation" of the situation after the strikes on tankers of the shadow fleet of the Russian aggressor country in the Black Sea.
Presidents Zelenskyy and European partners talk to Trump's special envoy Vitkoff before his visit to Russian dictator Putin.
The Ukrainian army will change its approach to the distribution of recruits between combat brigades, in particular, it will training directly in the unitsdeputy Head of the OP Palisa said.
Turkey is "concerned" about the attack on two tankers of the "shadow fleet" of the Russian aggressor country in the Black Sea.
Russia began using its Shahed explosive drones to try to shoot down Ukrainian airplanes and helicopters in the air.
During the talks, Ukraine and the United States did not discuss issues that do not directly concern Kyiv and those that should be decided by the presidentssaid in an interview with LIGA.net chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Hnatov.
He also said that the end of the war with a just peace and compensation from Russia to Ukraine is not possible until the end of 2025, but under certain conditions, ceasefire can take place in a few days or weeks.
Several districts of Odesa have problems with electricity due to the occupiers' drone attack on the city.
German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl called the talks in Geneva between the US and Ukraine on the 28-point plan are positive due to the exclusion of all issues related to Europe and NATO.
Amid ongoing talks in Switzerland, Zelenskyy said that the United States could take into account several critical provisions in the peace plan for Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Graham, who is pushing a bill backed by Trump to impose new restrictions on Russia, called for a "dignified and just" end to the Russian-Ukrainian war through negotiations involving Ukraine and Europe.
there will be no "apocalypse" with heating in the rear cities of Ukraine in the winter of 2025-2026. At the same time, it is heating may be limited - with a lower temperaturesaid LIGA.net director of the Energy Research Center.
The Italian Deputy Prime Minister stated that... (help to Kyiv) it could "fuel corruption." The Minister of Defense responded to him and called the idea of stopping aid to Ukraine now "absurd."
Special Operations Forces destroyed a S-400 "Triumph" launch unit and an ammunition depot in temporarily occupied Crimea.
НАТО начало производить больше боеприпасов, чем Россия, заявил генсек Альянса Марк Рютте. По его словам, в странах НАТО открываются десятки новых производственных линий, поскольку РФ, Китай, КНДР и Иран готовятся к длительной конфронтации. Рютте призвал наращивать производство и в других сферах, от ПВО до перехватчиков дронов.
В финском городе Эспоо 11-летнюю украинку заставили петь "Калинку" на уроке музыки. В ответ на ее отказ учительница заявила, что "в школе о войне не говорят". Мать девочки назвала это "нормализацией агрессора", инцидент "шокировал" проживающих в Финляндии украинцев.
The European Union is preparing to strengthen Visa regulations for Russian citizens and to practically completely stop issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas. The restrictions will also apply to Russian diplomats.
The servicemen of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck elite Russian special forces unit on the "Sivash" drilling rig in the Black Sea.
On the afternoon of November 2nd, Donetsk Oblast was... completely de-energized due to Russian strikes on energy facilities. Residents of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without electricity.
According to Reuters, Russia has attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles dozens of times in recent months. 9M729, the secret development of which prompted Trump in 2019 to withdraw from the nuclear arms control treaty with Moscow during his first term in office.
После украинских ударов и усиления санкций экспорт нефтепродуктов из России упал до самого низкого уровня с начала полномасштабной войны. О таких показателях пишет агентство Bloomberg со ссылкой на данные аналитической компании Vortexa Ltd.
Russia inflicted a blow / delivered a blow / struck a blow at a recreation center in Chernihiv region.